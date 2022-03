KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The unemployment rate in Kern County dropped to 8.3% in February, down from a revised 8.8% in January 2022, said the California Employment Development Department on Friday.

According to preliminary numbers, Kern County added 1,800 jobs in February.

The rate is also lower than it was a year ago when it was 11.9%. California's rate fell to 5.4% after employers added 138,100 jobs in February.