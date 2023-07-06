Kern DHS wants to make sure parents and caregivers Look Before They Lock

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — "Look Before You Lock."

That's the message the Kern County Department of Human Services is sending to parents and guardians, given the hot weather we're seeing and will likely continue to see over the summer.

"We're in Kern County. It gets really hot super fast, and already we are hitting 100 degrees, so we do this campaign this month specifically because cars heat up, and children if let alone in a car, their temperature will rise 3 to 5 times faster than adults, so it's important to spread this message," said Paola Hernandez with the Department of Human Services.

In 2001, the California State Legislature signed Senate Bill 255, also known as Kaitlyn's Law, into effect. The law was named in memory of 6-month-old Kaitlyn Marie Russell, who died on August 15, 2000, after being left in a hot van by a caregiver.

"Kaitlyn's Law was signed into law in 2001 making it illegal to keep a child under 6 years in a vehicle unattended alone without the supervision of somebody 12 years of age or older," said Hernandez.

In an effort to ensure the safety of all children, Hernandez says DHS has identified ways parents can remember to never leave their child unattended.

"Some tips that we like to tell people, especially for maybe younger parents, is to leave your phone in the back seat. It's crazy to say this, but your phone is constantly buzzing, so the moment that you don't feel it buzzing, it will remind you to go to that back seat and check on your child," said Hernandez.

DHS says that last year nationwide, there were 36 hot car deaths, all of children under the age of 6. In 2021, 23 more children lost their lives due to being left in a hot car.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the second leading cause of hot car deaths is children getting into unattended vehicles.

That's why NHTSA says people should get into the habit of always locking their car doors and trunks, no matter what time of year it is.

"Going back to these tips so that it becomes your routine, you keep this from happening," said Hernandez.