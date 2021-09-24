Watch
Kern High School District cancels all "in-town activities" due to poor air quality

23ABC News
Kern High School District
Posted at 11:52 AM, Sep 24, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District is canceling all activities as a result of the poor air quality caused by wildfires around the state.

In an announcement sent out Friday morning at around 11:30 a.m., KHSD said: "Due to the fires, the AQI projections determine we will be in the hazardous range later today. Due to these projections and based on recommendations from local experts, we are canceling all in-town KHSD activities through [Saturday] at 10:00 a.m."

As a result, Friday night's high school football games, which were originally going to be delayed 30 minutes, have been canceled.

The statement went on to read: "The Kern High Network will be posting updated game schedules on its social media platforms when rescheduled games are confirmed."

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.

