Kern High School District confirms 10 physical assaults involving teachers this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - District officials confirm that there have been 10 physical assaults involving teachers this year in the Kern High School District.
The district also said that every student was "appropriately disciplined" and it does "not tolerate violence against staff."
District officials say they are continuing to meet with teacher leaders this month to go over topics pertaining to student and staff safety.
