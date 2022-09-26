Kern High School District looks to take action following fentanyl overdoses at North High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District is looking to take action after the several recent fentanyl overdoses at North High School.

District officials recently released a statement outlining their strategy for addressing the issue and to keep students safe.

"According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) California Overdose Surveillance Dashboard, fentanyl-related overdose deaths in California’s youth ages 10-19 years increased from 2018 (36 total) to 2020 (261 total), a 625 percent increase."

In Kern County, there were 139 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2020. That number jumped to 232 in 2021. And as of July 6, 2022, there have been 83 fentanyl overdoses with several of those in Kern County school districts.

The district said that since the summer of 2021, the Student Behavior and Support Department has held more than 40 presentations to students, staff, and parents through their Substance Abuse Specialists and Community Partners.

They also have an early identification system for students who are starting to use opioids. And personnel throughout the district have been trained in the use of Narcan.

KHSD also identified several things residents can do to help fight the issue:

