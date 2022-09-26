Kern High School District looks to take action following fentanyl overdoses at North High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District is looking to take action after the several recent fentanyl overdoses at North High School.
District officials recently released a statement outlining their strategy for addressing the issue and to keep students safe.
"According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) California Overdose Surveillance Dashboard, fentanyl-related overdose deaths in California’s youth ages 10-19 years increased from 2018 (36 total) to 2020 (261 total), a 625 percent increase."
In Kern County, there were 139 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2020. That number jumped to 232 in 2021. And as of July 6, 2022, there have been 83 fentanyl overdoses with several of those in Kern County school districts.
The district said that since the summer of 2021, the Student Behavior and Support Department has held more than 40 presentations to students, staff, and parents through their Substance Abuse Specialists and Community Partners.
They also have an early identification system for students who are starting to use opioids. And personnel throughout the district have been trained in the use of Narcan.
KHSD also identified several things residents can do to help fight the issue:
- If you’re concerned someone in your life is at-risk for opioid overdose, carry the overdose reversal medication naloxone (Narcan). Narcan has no adverse side effects and is available without a physician prescription at most pharmacies in Kern County.
- If you find any pills (images of pharmaceutical Percocet and Oxycodone can be viewed here: Percocet and Oxycodone, for reference), do not touch them. Call local law enforcement for removal.
- Speak with your student about this information so they know the risks of buying or sharing prescription medication and that these pills are out there.
- Call local law enforcement if you or your student have seen these pills. Speaking up may save a friend’s life!
- Contact the 24/7 Mental Health & Substance Use Access & Assessment Hotline (888-818-1115) to get help for a friend or loved one struggling with substance abuse.