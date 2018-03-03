Kern High School District graduation ceremony dates

Veronica Acosta
6:10 PM, Mar 2, 2018
49 mins ago
local news | kern high school district | khsd | bakersfield | graduation
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As the end of the school year approaches, so do the various high school graduation ceremonies happening within the Kern High School District. 

All graduation ceremonies will either be held during the last week of May or the first week of June. 

You can view the graduation ceremony schedule here.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News