Kern High School District graduation ceremony dates

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 46°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As the end of the school year approaches, so do the various high school graduation ceremonies happening within the Kern High School District.
All graduation ceremonies will either be held during the last week of May or the first week of June.
You can view the graduation ceremony schedule here.
The Volunteer Center of Kern County is hosting Monopoly Mania 2018 on Friday, March 2nd.
As the end of the school year approaches, so do the various high school graduation ceremonies happening within the Kern High School…
It's a place that's served Bakersfield for more than 50 years, Jolly Kone, a local staple, is now closed.
Over 100 applicants became naturalized citizens earlier this morning. The ceremony was held at the Beale Memorial Library. America received…