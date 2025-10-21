Kern High School District students gain hands-on video production experience at workshop

BAKERSFIELD — Students from across Kern High School District's video production classes participated in a workshop at Frontier High Library on Tuesday, gaining practical experience in multiple aspects of filmmaking.

The full-day workshop provided students with hands-on training across various video production disciplines. Participants rotated through different stations covering screenwriting, camera operation, lighting, sound engineering, directing, makeup and wardrobe, acting, and special effects.

"I'm hoping that they understand that there's a lot more to filmmaking than they may think at the beginning, but that it's doable and attainable, and it's something that they could really use for the rest of their life," said Bryce Hatch, Frontier High School's video production teacher.

Students explored technical aspects of production, including audio equipment training. One participant described learning about different microphone types during the sound workshop.

"We basically went over the mics, like different types of mics, like the boom mic," the student said. "Mics to wireless mics to wired mics, all that stuff, but we didn't really do anything to the actual sound but we just like went over the mics and all that stuff."

According to Hatch, this marked the first workshop of this scale for the district. They hope to continue expanding opportunities and growing the small but dedicated film community in the area.

