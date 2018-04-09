Kern High School District to discuss trustee boundary lines

The Kern County High School District Board of Trustees will discuss proposed boundary lines in hopes of gaining more Latino representation on the board.

Trustees will meet Monday night and hear a presentation on boundary adjustments.

In March, trustees voted to redraw lines in the face of a potential lawsuit by the Dolores Huerta Foundation, which claimed gerrymandering by the district to exclude Latino representation in districts.

The Dolores Huerta Foundation says they'll bring their own boundary suggestions to the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.