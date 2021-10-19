Kern High School District's Regional Occupational Center to open cafe and bakery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District's Regional Occupational Center is celebrating the grand opening of its tastiest classroom Tuesday.

The "ROC Cafe and Bakery" will celebrate a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Tuesday in front of the restaurant and then they're open for business.

The cafe is located at the ROC campus on South Mt. Vernon Avenue.

It's a full service restaurant run by students in the culinary arts program which focuses on culinary, baking and hospitality.

It's open for breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m. and lunch 12:30-2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Call 661-369-4920 for reservations. and to make sure they're open.