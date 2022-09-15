Kern holds first official County Career Expo on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dozens of Kern County departments will be waiting to meet job seekers at their first ever Kern County Career Expo on Saturday, September 17th. The expo will be at the Kern County Administrative Building at 1115 Truxtun Avenue in Bakersfield from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The county is currently recruiting in a variety of different departments for full-time, temporary, and volunteer positions. A few of the departments that will be recruiting at the event include animal services, public works, veterans services and the library, as well as the county’s fire department and sheriff’s office.

Kern County Human Resources will be at the event conducting on-site professional development workshops for job seekers who want to hone their skills in things like writing a resume and preparing for a job interview.

As well as recruiting and registering volunteers, Animal Services will be holding an animal adoption event for interested residents.

Jobseekers can fill out an online application form ahead of the expo if they wish to be interviewed on-the-spot. Getting a head start might help someone obtain employment even sooner, according to a press release by the county administrative office. For those with questions about the Career Expo are advised to contact Ally Soper in the Kern County Administrative Office at 661-308-6805.