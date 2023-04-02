Watch Now
Kern law enforcement participating in this year's Baker to Vegas run

Posted at 11:01 AM, Apr 02, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Law Enforcement professionals finished up their run Sunday morning from the City of Baker to the Las Vegas strip.

For several years the Kern County Sheriff's office and the probation department along with Bakersfield police have participated in this run.

The Sheriff's Office sharing a picture of a flag they are running with that has the face of Deputy Phillip Campas, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in July of 2021.

They hit the pavement Saturday at 11 a.m. for the 120-mile trek. Agencies from all across are also part of the challenge with over eight thousand runners participating.

