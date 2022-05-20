Watch
Kern Medical holds mass casualty simulation

A mass casualty incident at Kern Medical this week was All part of a simulation for medical providers to be prepared for the unthinkable.
Posted at 2:32 PM, May 20, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A mass casualty incident at Kern Medical this week was all part of a simulation for medical providers to be prepared for the unthinkable.

Video provided to local media outlets by Kern Medical shows part of the "multi-patient simulation exercise" that officials say allows for active participation by ER staff.

Kern Medical treated nearly 3,500 trauma patients in 2021 and during this drill staff are treating actors and members of the community, along with state-of-the-art victims.

It was all part of National Trauma Awareness Month.

Kern Medical says it trains approximately 100 nurses each year in trauma-related courses.

