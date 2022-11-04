Kern Medical is offering a sign-on bonus for new hires during the holiday season

Kern Medical has multiple open jobs they are looking to fill before the end of the year, so they’re offering a 6 percent new hire premium and other special payments. The sign-on premium for new hires is in addition to the wage increases the company started giving in September.

Scott Thygerson, Chief Executive Officer at Kern Medical, says the hospital’s role as a teaching hospital, area trauma center, and designated public hospital makes Kern Medical a unique place for medical professionals to develop their skills.

“There is no better place for one to learn about the meaning of healthcare, the business of healthcare, than being in a safety-net hospital with the specialty, trauma, and teaching services that we have,” Thygerson said in a statement.

Kern Medical trains over 200 medical students and residents per year as a teaching hospital, as well as caring for 170,000 patients over a variety of clinic locations in Kern County. The hospital also treats more than 55,000 people every year in their emergency department. Kern Medical also offers unique treatment programs such as the Valley Fever Institute, the Sickle Cell program, and epilepsy treatment.

For a complete list of employment opportunities with Kern Medical and more information on how to apply, you can visit the careers page at their website.