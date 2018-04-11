Kern Medical loses accreditation for general surgery residency program

Johana Restrepo
3:44 PM, Apr 11, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern Medical has lost its accreditation for its general surgery residency program as of April 5.

Kern Medical says they don't know why their surgeon program lost its accreditation, adding that they won't know for another 60 days because that's when the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) will give them that data.

Five other residency programs at Kern Medical remain unaffected.

There are currently 13 residents in the surgeon program. Five are graduating this year, so this decision isn't affecting them.

The rest of them, which are currently in years one through four of their residency will have to find another place to finish their program.

Four other people applied to Kern Medical's surgeon residency program and were accepted. They will have to apply somewhere else also.

