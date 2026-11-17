Kern Medical is in the process of notifying those impacted by a data breach that was discovered in mid-September.
On September 17, the Kern County Hospital Authority, which operates Kern Medical, discovered "unusual activity involving unauthorized access to a certain database containing limited personal information."
An investigation revealed that an unauthorized third party "accessed and copied files that included the following personal information: name, address, date of birth, medical record number, dates of service, health insurance information and, in limited instances, a Social Security number."
The hospital authority said Kern Medical has notified the FBI.
Read the full letter below:
Kern County Hospital Authority, which owns and operates Kern Medical (“Kern Medical”), discovered on September 17, 2026, unusual activity involving unauthorized access to a certain database containing limited personal information. Upon discovery, Kern Medical promptly launched an investigation and secured the account with the assistance of cybersecurity specialists. Our review confirmed an unauthorized third party accessed and copied files that included the following personal information: name, address, date of birth, medical record number, dates of service, health insurance information and, in limited instances, a Social Security number.
Although Kern Medical is not aware of any reports of identity fraud or identity theft as a direct result of this incident, Kern Medical notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation through the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), and is notifying affected individuals and provided all affected individuals with information on how to protect themselves from identity theft. Kern Medical is offering individuals whose Social Security number was impacted one year of complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services.
Kern Medical has also arranged a dedicated call center run by a third party, Experian, to assist with questions regarding this incident. If individuals have questions or believe their personal information was involved, they may call our call center at 1-833-918-0045, Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time (excluding U.S. holidays).
At Kern Medical, protecting the privacy of personal information is a top priority. Kern Medical remains fully committed to maintaining the privacy of personal information in its possession and has taken numerous precautions to safeguard it. Kern Medical will continue to evaluate and update our policies and practices as appropriate.