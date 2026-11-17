Kern Medical is in the process of notifying those impacted by a data breach that was discovered in mid-September.

On September 17, the Kern County Hospital Authority, which operates Kern Medical, discovered "unusual activity involving unauthorized access to a certain database containing limited personal information."

An investigation revealed that an unauthorized third party "accessed and copied files that included the following personal information: name, address, date of birth, medical record number, dates of service, health insurance information and, in limited instances, a Social Security number."

The hospital authority said Kern Medical has notified the FBI.

Read the full letter below: