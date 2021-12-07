Kern Public Health: Brundage Lane Subway closed due to rodent droppings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Subway at 8346 E. Brundage Lane was closed Dec. 6th due to rodent droppings found on a food prep area and under a soda cabinet, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.

Kern Public Health said the restaurant operator and employee didn't demonstrate correct decision making since it remained open during a vermin infestation.

The restaurant was also cited for a gross accumulation of debris on floors in food prep area/kitchen, according to Kern Public Health.