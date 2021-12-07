Watch
Kern Public Health: Brundage Lane Subway closed due to rodent droppings

Kern County Public Health Services Department
The Subway at 8346 E. Brundage Lane was closed Dec. 6th due to rodent droppings found on a food prep area and under a soda cabinet, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
Posted at 12:09 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 15:09:34-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Subway at 8346 E. Brundage Lane was closed Dec. 6th due to rodent droppings found on a food prep area and under a soda cabinet, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.

Kern Public Health said the restaurant operator and employee didn't demonstrate correct decision making since it remained open during a vermin infestation.

The restaurant was also cited for a gross accumulation of debris on floors in food prep area/kitchen, according to Kern Public Health.

