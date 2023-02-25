Kern Republicans sponsor annual Lincoln Day Essay Scholarship Contest

The Kern County Republican Party is sponsoring their annual Kern County Lincoln Day Scholarship Essay Contest.

The contest, which honors Abraham Lincoln as the first Republican president of the United States, is open to all public and private high school seniors in Kern County. Students are challenged to consider a current issue of national importance in 2023 and explain how Lincoln might approach that issue if he were president today.

Students who want to participate in the essay contest can pick up an application from their school counselors, by visiting the Kern GOP website, or by emailing the party at the address below and requesting one.

Essay contest winners will be announced at the Kern County Lincoln Day Dinner on March 14. The dinner will happen at the Bakersfield Marriott, where House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is scheduled to give the evening's keynote speech. First place will be presented with a scholarship of $2,000, second place a scholarship of $1,000, and third a scholarship of $750.

All applications and essays must be turned in by Friday, March 3. Essays can be dropped off or mailed to Kern County Republican Headquarters, 5329 Office Center Court, Suite 120 in Bakersfield 93309. Submissions can also be sent via email to info@theKernGOP.org.