Kern River clean-up event to be held on September 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern River Conservancy Organization will be holding a clean-up event on Saturday, September 15, 2018.
Organizers say that Congressman Kevin McCarthy and Assemblywoman Shannon Grove may be in attendance.
The event will be catered by BJ's Brewhouse and will begin at 10:30 a.m.
To sign up for the event, click here.
The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about a voluntary recall of Montelukast tablets by Camber Pharmaceuticals due to an…
Labor Day was officially declared a holiday by Congress on June 28, 1884. It's a day to give hard-working men and women a day off from their labors.
According to Adventist Health, Tehachapi's long-awaited hospital is one step closer to opening.