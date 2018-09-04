Kern River clean-up event to be held on September 15

Kelly Broderick
6:15 PM, Sep 3, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern River Conservancy Organization will be holding a clean-up event on Saturday, September 15, 2018.

Organizers say that Congressman Kevin McCarthy and Assemblywoman Shannon Grove may be in attendance.

The event will be catered by BJ's Brewhouse and will begin at 10:30 a.m.

To sign up for the event, click here.

