Kern River Courier is closing at the end of the year, final issue will be December 29th

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern River Courier announced Thursday that it will be closing at the end of the year.

The local newspaper was established in 2004 and was distributed on Fridays.

The newspaper made the announcement on Facebook, and said it was closing for circumstances "beyond our control."

The newspaper confirmed that they used Reed Print Inc. a Bakersfield publisher for its newspaper.

However, earlier this year it was announced Reed Print Inc. is closing permanently. Michael Batelaan with the Kern River Courier said in an email to 23ABC, "It was due to Reed Print. We just couldn't find a suitable replacement."

The Kern River Courier said its last issue will be December 29th and will include the full details and circumstances for closing.

The paper thanked its readers, subscribers and advertisers for their support.

Read the full Facebook post from the newspaper below:

"It is with great sadness and regret that the Kern River Courier must announce the closing of business effective December 31, 2017 due to circumstances beyond our control, with this December 29, 2017 issue being our last.



Please pick up the December 29 issue of the Courier for the full details of our circumstances. The Bakersfield printer that was producing our paper the last three years abruptly closed their doors with less than five working days notice to us.



With the ever-shrinking newspaper industry, there were no suitable printers available to us to continue publishing.



This is due to the considerable time, increased distance, costs and turnaround time.



We want to thank all of our loyal readers, our subscribers, our advertisers and our team members for their support over the 14 years of the Courier’s run of press, for some 728 weekly Courier issues, without missing one, including 14 Whiskey Flat Claim Jumpers, 12 Kern Anglers, four Kernville Fall Festival and four Green Living publications.



Subscribers will receive a pro-rated refund in the mail over the next few weeks.



Advertisers with a balance on our books will similarly receive a refund over the next month.



Any advertisers who receive a bill in the next few weeks are urged to pay it promptly so we can act in fairness to our creditors or advertisers who were paid in advance.



We sincerely apologize to those who came in to advertise or run a story during our last week.

We had hoped to continue publishing.



Again, thank you, it’s been a good run.

Sincerely,

Kern River Courier"