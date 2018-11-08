Kern Secret Witness fundraiser at Mountain Mike's Pizza

Kelly Broderick
4:15 PM, Nov 7, 2018
From Kern Secret Witness Facebook

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A fundraiser for Kern Secret Witness will be held today, November 7 at any Mountain Mike's Pizza location.

Customers can present or mention the flyer to any Bakersfield location and the Kern Secret Witness Hotline will receive 30 percent of their sales.

This offer is available during store hours only.

Here are the three locations:

  • 5632 Stockdale Highway in Southwest Bakersfield

  • 11000 Brimhall Road in Northwest Bakersfield

  • 5700 Stine Road in Southwest Bakersfield

Here is the flyer that can be presented.

