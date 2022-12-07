Watch Now
Kern Taxpayers Association to hold 83rd Annual Meeting at Bakersfield Country Club

The topics of the meeting will center around the demographic, regulatory, and economic changes happening in Kern County.
Posted at 7:08 PM, Dec 06, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Taxpayers Association is back and in-person for its 83rd Annual Meeting.

The meeting takes place on Wednesday, December 7 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Bakersfield Country Club.

The meeting will focus on the changing demographics, regulatory mandates, and structural economic inequalities in Bakersfield on many levels. There will be a guest speaker who will discuss "Transforming Kern County."

If you would like to attend the event, please visit the Kern Taxpayers Association website to learn how you can get tickets.

