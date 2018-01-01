Kern Wheelmen host New Year's Day ride

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern Wheelmen of Bakersfield are hosting a New Year's Day ride on Jan. 1st.
The ride is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.
Riders will begin at Beach Park and make their way to the top of Round Mountain were there will be cocoa and snacks available for those who joined the ride.
