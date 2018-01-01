Kern Wheelmen host New Year's Day ride

10:31 AM, Jan 1, 2018
bakersfield | local news | kern county | new year's day | riders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern Wheelmen of Bakersfield are hosting a New Year's Day ride on Jan. 1st. 

The ride is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. 

Riders will begin at Beach Park and make their way to the top of Round Mountain were there will be cocoa and snacks available for those who joined the ride. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News