BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County lost a beloved veteran on Sunday. Betty Petrie, Kern's oldest World War II veteran passed away.

Petrie just celebrated her 106th birthday in September when the community showed up for a special drive-by parade. Lili Marsh with Honor Flight Kern County shared the news of her passing.

Petrie was a Navy veteran working in code breaking and a well-known fixture at Brookdale Riverwalk.