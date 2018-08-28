Kernville begins planning their biggest event of the year, Whiskey Flat Days

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Kernville Whiskey Flat Days planning committee had their first meeting on Monday, August 27 to begin prepping for their biggest event of the year.

Whiskey Flat Days happens every year on Presidents Day three day weekend and this coming February, they will celebrate their 63rd year. The theme is boots, chaps and cowboy hats.

The festival has over 300 booths, live music, competitions, food, a rodeo, a carnival and so much more. With nearly 50,000 people attending last year from all over the country, the planning committee is hoping to reach those numbers once again.