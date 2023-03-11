Kernville under evacuations orders due to storm impacts

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Heavy rain and flooding Friday causing the Kern County Sheriff's Office to issue evacuation orders for the low-lying parts of Kernville and the Kern River areas north of Lake Isabella.

According to Kern County Fire, these evacuation orders are still in place as of Satuday morning.

If you are impacted, the Kern Valley High School has been designated as the evacuation center for this community.

Though the recommended way to get to the evacuation center was to take sierra avenue to 178 Hwy into Lake Isabella, it appears that roadway is now flooded.

KCSO says the Kern River Bridge is still open as of Saturday morning and that route can be taken to get to the center.

Road closures are tentative to change, evacuations are updated on KCFD's storm evacuation map.