Kevin Hart is headed To Rabobank Arena May 12th for 'The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour'

Morgan Wheeler
9:13 AM, Jan 29, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kevin Hart is headed To Rabobank Arena on Saturday, May 12 for 'The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour’.

General public tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, January 31 at 12 p.m. EST on the Live Nation Website.

 

