Kevin Harvick wins at Texas Motor Speedway, earns championship berth

Fort Worth, TX - Bakersfield native Kevin Harvick took first place at the AAA Texas 500 on Sunday and secured a berth in NASCAR's Championship 4 in the process.

Harvick won in overtime at Texas Motor Speedway after taking the first two stages and reclaiming the lead from Ryan Blaney late in the final stage.

The win was the North High grad's series-leading eighth on the year. Joey Logano has also clinched a championship berth.