Kevin McCarthy honors Deputy Phillip Campas during Back The Blue Bike Tour

WASHINGTON (KERO) — Ahead of National Police Week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was in the nation's Capitol, where he hosted the third annual Back The Blue Bike Tour on Thurs, May 11.

At the event, McCarthy led a bike ride with House GOP and law enforcement officers throughout Washington D.C. before stopping at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

The House Speaker dedicated one wreath in memory of fallen United States Capitol police officers and another wreath for Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Phillip Campas, who was killed in the line of duty.

At the wreath ceremony, McCarthy said of Campas "Sheriff Deputy Campas was known as a rising star, a hard worker, and a team player."

"More importantly, he was known as a caring friend, a thoughtful son, and a loving husband and father," he continued.

National Police Week begins on Sun, May 14.

