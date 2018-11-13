Kevin McCarthy thanks firefighters, first responders battling California wildfires while on FOX News

Sydney Isenberg
2:15 PM, Nov 13, 2018
17 mins ago
During a recent appearance on FOX News, Kevin McCarthy thanked firefighters and first responders who are battling wildfires across the state. 

In a tweet, McCarthy said that he is "certain of one thing: When Californians get knocked down, we always get back up stronger than before."

Full tweet: 

