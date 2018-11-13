Kevin McCarthy thanks firefighters, first responders battling California wildfires while on FOX News

Fair
HI: 75°
LO: 46°
During a recent appearance on FOX News, Kevin McCarthy thanked firefighters and first responders who are battling wildfires across the state.
In a tweet, McCarthy said that he is "certain of one thing: When Californians get knocked down, we always get back up stronger than before."
Full tweet:
Please keep all those affected in your prayers. #CampFire #WoolseyFire #HillFire pic.twitter.com/wcYsa6uTYU— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 13, 2018
Cars of all makes, models, and years were front and center at the 2018 Fall Fling Car Show.
Members of Kern Valley Search and Rescue are headed to Northern California near the Camp Fire to help with fire recovery missions.
