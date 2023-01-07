BAKERSFIELD, CALIF (KERO) — Kevin McCarthy's journey to speaker of the house began in Kern County.

His first job in politics was as a staff member for congressman Bill Thomas.

In 2000, the Bakersfield native won his first public election as trustee to the Kern Community College District. Then, in 2002 he was elected to represent the states 32nd Assembly District.

As a freshman legislator, Mccarthy was selected unanimously by his republican colleagues to serve as the Assembly Republican Leader, becoming the first freshman legislator and the first legislator from Kern County to assume this top post in California.

McCarthy was then elected to congress in 2006 and later was elected Republican Leader of the House in 2014.

Finally overnight, on January sixth 2023, the Bakersfield Republican has been officially voted in as speaker of the house.