Partly Cloudy
HI: 75°
LO: 46°
In a move to get more Latino representation, the Kern High School District has agreed to redraw district lines.
The KHSD Board of Trustees made the decision during its meeting on Monday night.
The board's decision comes in the face of a potential lawsuit by the Dolores Huerta Foundation, which claimed gerrymandering by the KHSD to exclude Latino representation in districts.
In a move to get more Latino representation, the Kern High School District has agreed to redraw district lines.
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for anyone who attempted to break into the Junk-Atique early Tuesday morning.
Bakersfield College will host three more active shooter training Tuesday. The classes are part of their seven one-hour classes…
Kern County residents had the chance to be filmed as extras for an upcoming major motion picture on Monday.