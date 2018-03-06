KHSD agrees to redraw lines in hopes of gaining more Latino representation

5:40 AM, Mar 6, 2018
In a move to get more Latino representation, the Kern High School District has agreed to redraw district lines. 

The KHSD Board of Trustees made the decision during its meeting on Monday night. 

The board's decision comes in the face of a potential lawsuit by the Dolores Huerta Foundation, which claimed gerrymandering by the KHSD to exclude Latino representation in districts. 

