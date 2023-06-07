Watch Now
KHSD and BC team up to give Kern high school students a jump on the future

The Kern High School District and Bakersfield College are offering dual enrollment that will allow Kern students to earn an associate's degree by the time they graduate high school.
Posted at 9:44 PM, Jun 06, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District and Bakersfield College are partnering to form the Early College Pathways Program, which aims to provide college course opportunities for students from ninth through twelfth grades.

The partnership hosted an early college signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the Career Technical Education Center on Old River Road in Bakersfield. At the event, students enrolled in the program signed their letters of intent and received informational items.

"The goal is to best prepare them to be ready to move into whatever field they want to go in when they graduate from high school," said KHSD Director of Educational Services Sydney Peterson. "It's really exciting to watch the kids grow and also be able to earn college credits for free."

The program courses are free for students and classes are scheduled for evenings so students have the opportunity to earn an associate's degree by the time they graduate from high school.

For more information about the Early College Pathways Program, please visit the Early College information page at the Bakersfield College website.

