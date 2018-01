BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School Board of Trustees approved a 30-day comment period on a report that could bring a new high school to a new area in Bakersfield.

The comment period would be on the environmental assessment on a piece of land in northwest Bakersfield.

The purposed new school would be on the northeast corner of Hageman Rd. and Nord Ave.

Even though this idea is not set in stone, neighbors, and parents in the area were not opposed.

"Actually, I thought man, that would be good since a lot of us parents here bus our kids to school," said Mike Grady, the parent of a high school freshman.

The move made by the board on Monday will allow for the discussion of this possible new high school to begin at the next board meeting, which is scheduled for Feb. 5th.