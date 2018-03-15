KHSD: Extra security at Independence following threat

A threat at Independence High School has been deemed not credible, but there will still be added security at the school on Thursday.

Kern High School District officials confirmed with 23ABC that the administration at Independence was made aware of a threat on social media toward the school. Officials say the Bakersfield Police Department investigated the threat and deemed it not credible. They say the "responsible party for the social media post is being held accountable".

As a precaution, extra security personnel will be at Independence.

The district says parents and guardians were notified of the threat.