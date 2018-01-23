KHSD holding "Geometrix" art exhibit; will feature students artwork

Fair
HI: 64°
LO: 42°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School District is holding a "Geometrix” art exhibit, that will feature students artwork.
KHSD has brought together the worlds of art and math while boosting opportunities for the success for their students.
Students artwork is display currently at the Empty Space Gallery, located at 706 Oak Street in Bakersfield.
Geometrix will be available for viewing from January 12 - March 3.
A strange letter that was sent out to parents of Voorhies Elementary in East Bakersfield in November posing to be the principle.
The Bakersfield City School District is meeting Tuesday night to talk about a new elementary school that would be Cottonwood Road in…
The Kern High School District is holding a "Geometrix" art exhibit, that will feature students artwork.
The Bakersfield Fire Department took to Facebook to share the newest fire engine that was produced by the Kovatch Mobile Equipment Corp.