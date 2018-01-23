KHSD holding "Geometrix" art exhibit; will feature students artwork

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School District is holding a "Geometrix” art exhibit, that will feature students artwork.

KHSD has brought together the worlds of art and math while boosting opportunities for the success for their students.

Students artwork is display currently at the Empty Space Gallery, located at 706 Oak Street in Bakersfield.

Geometrix will be available for viewing from January 12 - March 3.