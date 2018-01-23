KHSD holding "Geometrix" art exhibit; will feature students artwork

11:11 AM, Jan 23, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School District is holding a "Geometrix” art exhibit, that will feature students artwork.

KHSD has brought together the worlds of art and math while boosting opportunities for the success for their students.

Students artwork is display currently at the Empty Space Gallery, located at 706 Oak Street in Bakersfield.

Geometrix will be available for viewing from January 12 - March 3.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News