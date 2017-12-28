KHSD notifies 26 permit holders they will not be allowed to carry guns on campuses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Jan. 1st Assembly Bill 424 will go into effect, which will negate a policy implemented last year that gave school administrators the authority to decide whether employees could carry concealed weapons on school campuses.

In November of 2016, the Kern High School District voted to implement this policy and allow staff to carry concealed weapons on school grounds.

However, with Assembly Bill 424 going into effect in the new year, a spokesperson with KHSD told 23ABC they will no longer allow this.