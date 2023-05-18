KHSD PEAAK Awards recognize Kern students for academic and athletic achievement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District hosted its PEAAK Awards ceremony on Wednesday. The PEAAK Awards honor a selection of KHSD students for "Promoting Excellence in Activities and Athletics in Kern"

Event organizers say this year's awards ceremony saw the PEAAK Committee honoring more than 400 students and awarded nominees in 43 categories.

"This is our 13th year," said KHSD Director of School Support Service Stan Greene. "We have everything from Best Athlete to Outstanding Thespian, Best Musical, all those types of things. We're really excited to do it. It's grown quite a bit. It's a great opportunity to show our kids and showcase them."

23ABC Stan Greene, Kern High School District Director of School Support Services

Greene says he couldn't be more proud of all the students throughout the district for all of the hard work they've showcased throughout their academic and athletic journeys.

According to Greene, each student received a lanyard and pin, and a certificate recognizing their excellence. Winners also received a trophy.

23ABC Sofia Truong, Student Athlete nominee

Before the ceremony, Sofia Truong, a senior at Stockdale High School, spoke about how thankful she is for her time as both a student and a member of the Stockdale High Girls' Swim Team.

Truong was nominated in the category of Female Student Athlete. It was her first time attending the PEAAK Awards.

"It's amazing to see that all these other students are here too doing the same things I do and feeling the passion for their sport," said Truong. "Being able to swim for the Kern High School District and at Stockdale has been such a blessing, especially with the new construction of the Kern High Aquatic Center. It's been a great way to train and develop my skills as an athlete."

23ABC Camila Figueroa, Winner - Scholar Artist Award

Camila Figueroa is a senior at Foothill High School. She was this year's recipient of the Scholar Artist Award.

"I'm super excited. I was not expecting to win," said Figueroa. It's like all the hard work that I put into it, it really paid off. Keep on going. You never know when you're going to receive something so special."

The Most Memorable Moment Award went to Landon J. Haris, a student at Highland High School. Haris participated in the school's fall production of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and he says this award means everything to him.

23ABC Landon J. Haris, Winner - Most Memorable Moment Award. Here, Landon, who speaks using American Sign Language, is saying his name.

"I feel so good. I'm so proud of myself for doing my best. I want to join every show next year," said Haris.

Organizers say the PEAAK Awards have become a memorable event across the district and within the community, with more than 1,500 people attending this year's ceremony.

The Kern High School District is proud to continue honoring and celebrating its incredible students.