KHSD Student Business Expo held Tuesday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students from across the Kern County High School District showcased their entrepreneurial skills Tuesday night during a business expo at the Career and Technical Education Center in Southwest Bakersfield.

Participants got the opportunity to sell their handmade products to customers attending the event.

23ABC caught up with one student, Olivia Castillo, who describes how events like these have inspired her.

"I've definitely gained a lot more confidence and just knowledge about the entrepreneurial life and it's really motivated me to want to continue in the business world and I plan on majoring in business in college."

"Our students have validated their business ideas, and tonight's the first time that they get to sell their products and services to others and see, does their business actually create value, add enough value that someone would make a purchase," said Angel Cottrell, the Kern High School District entrepreneurship resource centers program manager.

The expo featured over 30 student vendors and primarily served as a way for the community to meet and support the future business leaders of Kern County.