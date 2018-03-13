KHSD: students who walk out will be "addressed through the district attendance program"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Ahead of the national school walkout scheduled for Wednesday, the Kern High School District has issued a statement about the matter.

Students who walk out will be "addressed through the district attendance program."

We understand that many students have raw feelings and emotions related to the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida and many students are organizing walkouts. The Kern High School District places great value on instructional time and school safety. We encourage students to attend class and be present for instruction.

In the event of a walkout, we want to maintain a safe environment for both the students exiting and for those who remain in class to receive instruction.

Administrators on our school sites will work with the Kern High School District Police Department to ensure the walkout is carried out in an organized and safe manner. Students who miss class will be addressed through the district attendance program.

In the meantime, we are reminding students that our schools are a safe place to discuss their feelings and opinions about the recent tragedy. As educators, we understand the fear, sadness and anger associated with school shootings, and we will continue to provide support for our students and staff.