KHSD: "The safety of our students and staff is our top priority" following Florida shooting

Natalie Tarangioli
2:23 PM, Feb 15, 2018
PARKLAND, FL - FEBRUARY 15: Kristi Gilroy (R), hugs a young woman at a police check point near the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed by a gunman yesterday, on February 15, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Police arrested the suspect after a short manhunt, and have identified him as 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Mark Wilson
Copyright Getty Images

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - In light of the school shooting in Florida on Wednesday, 23ABC wanted to find out what locals schools are doing to protect Kern County's students.

23ABC reached out to the Kern High School District and the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

Lisa Krch said KHSD declined to go on camera but instead issued us this statement:

The Kern High School District takes school emergency planning and safety very seriously. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Every school has a comprehensive school safety plan, and all of our schools routinely practice lockdowns, fire drills, and earthquake drills at the start of both semesters.

KHSD staff attend "Active Shooter" trainings during pre-school in-service meetings in August and during the mid-year in-service day in January.
 
The Kern County Superintendent of Schools also declined to go on camera on Thursday, but Rob Meszaros issued this statement: 
 
Policy and procedure around safety, training, emergency drills, etc., is set at the district level. So, if you are after specifics for a particular school or district, that information needs to come from that school/district.
Per California Education Code all schools and/or districts are required by law to have a safe school plan in place and be reviewed and updated annually by March 1. School districts with fewer than 2501 students are required to have a district-wide plan with districts with more than 2501 students are required to have a specific plan at each school campus. 

There are links to several resources on the California Department of Education that will help, including a checklist of what should be in a safe school plan. 

