KHSD to continue phased reopening, all students can return to school by the end of April

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — KHSD will continue with their phased reopening plan for the next couple of weeks, but by the end of April, all grade levels will have the opportunity to be back on campus for in-person instruction, but for those who feel more comfortable distance learning will also be an option.

“We're asking the students to commit to in-person instruction or to distance learning, we do not have the capacity for students to choose one day in-person to the next day distance learning.”

Dr. Dean McGee with the Kern High School District says the block schedule will stay for the remainder of the spring semester.

“We don't want to try to adjust to a new schedule for students that are accustomed to a particular block schedule that they've been following all year, as well as our staff members.”

During this time school sites will continue to provide grab-and-go pre-packaged lunches, the district will also conduct health screenings, cleaning, and disinfecting, while students remain socially distanced and continue to wear a mask.

On Tuesday, the Kern High School District welcomed back more students in phase three, this included those with mild to moderate disabilities and the remaining C Tech and ROC students, but by next week, this reopening plan will begin to expand to all senior students.

“Beyond phase four which is starting for all seniors, phase five we're looking to start Wednesday the 21, that would be all freshman at our comprehensive and our satellite sites.”

By phase six, starting the week of April 28, all sophomores and juniors district-wide will have the opportunity to return to campus, but following this, the district will hold an expansive summer school program with the option of distance learning.

“All this building to the fall semester which is back to a regular school year, everybody back on campus for in-person instruction, anybody choosing to do distance learning would do it through our independent studies program."

Dr. McGee also says schools will close if at least three outbreaks occur in a 14-day period and more than 5% of then population is infected, we also want to point out that all detailed safety plans will be posted at the top of each school's website.