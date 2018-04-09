KHSD to discuss hiring teachers who are not fully qualified educators

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As the county is facing a significant shortage of teachers, the Kern High School District Board of Trustees will discuss hiring teachers who are not fully qualified educators.
Local schools could be lowering standards for new hires on a standby basis.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m.
Many new local restaurants are opening around town for the new year.
SoCal Gas is holding a groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site of a new building for its regional base right here in Bakersfield on Monday.
Valley Fever cases in Kern County are on the rise for the fourth consecutive year, according to a report released by Kern County Public Health.