KHSD to discuss hiring teachers who are not fully qualified educators

Johana Restrepo
9:45 AM, Apr 9, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As the county is facing a significant shortage of teachers, the Kern High School District Board of Trustees will discuss hiring teachers who are not fully qualified educators.

Local schools could be lowering standards for new hires on a standby basis.

The meeting will be held at  7 p.m.

