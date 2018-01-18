Kick-off fundraiser for Kern County Superior Court candidate, Brandon Martin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A kick-off fundraiser for a Kern County Superior Court Judge candidate will be held Thursday night at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame. 

On Wednesday, business attorney and law professor, Brandon Martin, announced his candidacy for the position.

On Thursday, his kick-off fundraiser will be held at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The sold-out event will feature a meet-and-greet and concert with Teddy Spanke and the Tex Pistols, including a surprise guest. 

Brandon Martin was born in raised in Bakersfield. He's currently a professor of law at the Kern County College of Law. 

