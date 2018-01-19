Kick-Off to Campout Against Cancer event on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The annual Kick-Off event to the Campout Against Cancer event will be held Saturday, Jan. 20th.

The kick-off event is open to both new and old teams and will allow for attendees to register as well as gather ideas on how to fundraise, set up their team pages, view challenges, learn about event particulars, and more.

The kick-off event will be held at the Bakersfield Association of Realtors located at 2300 Bahamas Drive starting at 10 a.m.

The Campout Against Cancer event raises support for Kern County cancer patients. Contributions help with medical costs associated with cancer care, including prescriptions, co-pays, deductibles, insurance premiums and more.

Over the last three years Kern County Cancer Fund has allocated over $2 million to 400 local cancer patients with the help of funds raised through Campout Against Cancer.