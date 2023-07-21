Kids from Bakersfield participating in Junior Olympics track and field championships starting Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fifty young local athletes between the ages of six and 18 have qualified to compete in the U.S.A. Track and Field Junior Olympics next week in Eugene, Oregon. Members of A3, a track and field club in Bakersfield, will represent the city at the meet.

Final practice was held Thursday. They're set to take off for Oregon on Saturday.

"These kids are getting an experience at what it's like at the national level, that you're going through these meets and you have to go through round one and in some cases through semifinals," explained Ryan Beckwith, owner and operator of A3 Sports Performance. "And then into the finals which might be Saturday or Sunday. So they might start Wednesday, and they might be in two or three events, and they have to go through rounds of all the events. So it's a really cool experience for these guys."

The competition begins Monday and runs through next Sunday.