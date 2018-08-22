Kiki, are you reading? South Carolina Elementary School uses Drake song to promote reading

Fair
HI: 97°
LO: 69°
WAGENER, South Carolina - The song of the summer, Drake's 'In My Feelings' has gone viral across the country with everyone from celebrities to dentists participating in the viral challenge.
An elementary school in South Carolina has put a spin on Drake's lyrics in a way to encourage students to read.
A board on a wall in the hallway reads "Kiki, are you reading? Are you writing? Are you down with the knowledge? Cause I need ya and I want ya to go to college!"
The famous actor who played 'Mike Seaver' on the hit T.V. show 'Growing Pains,' will be in Bakersfield to spread a very important message to…
Kern County Fire was called out to a structure fire in East Bakersfield this afternoon. The fire which happened at the intersection…
PG&E is investigating the cause of a power outage that has affected at least 95 people in East Bakersfield.
Today, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a $2.3 million incentive package for L'Oréal USA inc.