Kiki, are you reading? South Carolina Elementary School uses Drake song to promote reading

WAGENER, South Carolina - The song of the summer, Drake's 'In My Feelings' has gone viral across the country with everyone from celebrities to dentists participating in the viral challenge.

An elementary school in South Carolina has put a spin on Drake's lyrics in a way to encourage students to read.

A board on a wall in the hallway reads "Kiki, are you reading? Are you writing? Are you down with the knowledge? Cause I need ya and I want ya to go to college!"