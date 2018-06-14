Knott's Berry Farm hosting 'Coaster Campout' in August

BUENA PARK (ABC7 LOS ANGELES) -- For those who have ever dreamed of sleeping over at Knott's Berry Farm, your wish may soon be granted.

That's because the amusement park will be offering a Coaster Campout during the weekend of Aug. 25-26.

The $250 Coaster Campout package will include a campsite for up to four people, admission to Knott's Berry Farm and Soak City, early ride time in Camp Snoopy and Fiesta Village on Aug. 26, continental breakfast on Aug. 26, and complimentary parking.

All proceeds of the Coaster Campout will go to the Boys and Girls Club of America.