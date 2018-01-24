KNZR's Jaz McKay confirms to 23ABC that he is no longer with the station

Haze
HI: -°
LO: 41°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Jaz McKay confirmed to 23ABC that he is no longer with KNZR.
He also posted on his Facebook page that "it sure was a fun 11 years" and thanked his audience for their support.
Jaz McKay confirmed to 23ABC that he is no longer with KNZR.
During the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday a speaker addressed a recent controversy involving supervisors Mike Maggard and Leticia Perez.
The Kern County Counsel said the decision over who is the proper heir of Charles Manson's body and his estate should be made by a Kern County court.
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh officially declared January "Human Trafficking Awareness Month" during an event held in downtown Bakersfield on Tuesday.