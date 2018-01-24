KNZR's Jaz McKay confirms to 23ABC that he is no longer with the station

7:33 PM, Jan 23, 2018
Jaz McKay Facebook

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Jaz McKay confirmed to 23ABC that he is no longer with KNZR.

He also posted on his Facebook page that "it sure was a fun 11 years" and thanked his audience for their support.

