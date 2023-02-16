KRTC crowns first 'Ms. Young at Heart' in Valentine's Day pageant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern River Transitional Care Nursing Home held its first-ever Ms. Young at Heart beauty pageant on Valentine's Day.

KRTC staff members from each department nominated a resident of the nursing home who would be willing to represent their respective departments. They also helped the pageant queens prepare for the big show.

Liz Rodgers with KRTC says the competition was spirited, but that the main goal of the event was to showcase the ladies who live at the nursing home.

"People forget that this is their home, so we want them to feel as though we care about their everyday lives. So, these pageants, we have buffets for them, we have candlelight dinners, we do lots of things for our residents," said Rodgers. "This is the first show. We will be doing another one for our men in March. It will be for St. Patrick's Day."

The winner was crowned Ms. Young at Heart and received a four-foot trophy.