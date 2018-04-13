KSCO hiring deputy sheriff trainees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is hiring deputy sheriff trainees and Friday is the deadline to apply.

Deputy sheriff trainees make around $3,400 and $4,400 per month, plus benefits.

Bakersfield applicants must be at least 19-years-old by the filing deadline.

A high school diploma, GED or equivalent is required. Applicants must also have a valid California driver's license.

The deadline to apply is April 13 at 5 p.m.

Apply online or call (661)868-3480.